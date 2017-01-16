Jokic has career performance in Nuggets win over Magic

y Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Chris Humphreys, Chris Humphreys)

DENVER (AP) - Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 30 points, Emmanuel Mudiay dished out a career-best 13 assists and the Denver Nuggets followed up their "home" win in London with another at the Pepsi Center, beating the Orlando Magic 125-112 on Monday.



Jokic also grabbed 11 rebounds and Kenneth Faried scored 20 points for the Nuggets, who certainly packed their surging offense with them when they returned home from London. They routed Indiana 140-112 last Thursday in England and remained on that sort of shooting streak, hitting a season-high 58.4 percent from the floor. They also had 33 assists.



Elfrid Payton scored 20 points and had 12 assists as the Magic fell to 1-4 on their current six-game trip.



Denver arrived home from London late on Friday, took Saturday off and then went through an intense practice Sunday designed to shake any sort of lingering jet lag.

