Jokic scores career-high 40 points as Nuggets beat Knicks at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK (AP) - Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 40 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 131-123 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night.

On the day Charles Oakley was banned from Madison Square Garden, the current Knicks proved again they can't play defense anywhere near the way his Knicks teams did, and lost their fourth straight.

Former Knicks forward Wilson Chandler added 19 points and Jameer Nelson had 16 points and 12 assists for the Nuggets, who shot 56.8 percent from the field.

Carmelo Anthony scored 33 points against his former team and Kristaps Porzingis added 17, but Jokic dominated the matchup of second-year big men from Europe.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

