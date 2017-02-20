Jon Gray aims to anchor Rockies pitching

Jun 5, 2016; San Diego, CA, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray (55) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jake Roth, Jake Roth)

It is without question the Rockies need to strengthen their bullpen prior to the start of the 2017 season and Jon Gray needs to be their anchor.

"That's one thing I really want to do is be a consistent guy," said Jon Gray, "and this is the perfect challenge for me; so I'm ready to step up and take it on."

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound pitcher has shown glimpses of greatness. Gray set the franchise record with 16 strikeouts in an 8-0 victory against the Padres in September of last year.

"If he just becomes Jon Gray consistently he's going to be a very good major league pitcher," said Rockies' Manager, Bud Black. "We saw what he could do, especially in the last month."

Gray spent his whole offseason in Arizona working out and even took up Pilates in order to get more flexible and strengthen his small muscles.

Will Gray be able to anchor the pitching staff on the mound and help out an already hard hitting offense?

