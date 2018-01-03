Jordan Taylor to undergo hip surgeries

Broncos wide receiver Jordan Taylor lines up for a route at Broncos mini camp (Photo: Brian Olson)

KUSA - Next up in the line of Broncos’ offseason surgeries is Jordan Taylor.

The Denver Broncos’ second-year receiver and punt returner will have soon have both hips surgically repaired by Dr. Marc Philippon at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, league sources tell 9NEWS.

It would be similar to the double-hip procedure Dr. Philippon performed on Broncos center Matt Paradis last year. Paradis had the hip surgeries spaced about a month apart. He missed the entire offseason, but didn’t miss a snap during the regular season for a third consecutive year.

The long-framed, long-haired, sure-handed Taylor -- known as “Sunshine’’ to his teammates and cult following -- was not only a rare Broncos’ bright spot in the second half of the 2017, he also showed remarkable toughness the entire season. Taylor had been playing with a labrum tear in his right hip since the preseason, according to a source.

Taylor rescued the Broncos’ punt returning position from the fumbling Isaiah McKenzie in the final quarter of the season and had 6 catches for 65 yards in the season finale Sunday against Kansas City.

Taylor, who turns 26 next month, will be an exclusive rights free agent who is expected to make $630,000 in 2018.

He follows quarterback Trevor Siemian to the Broncos’ list of offseason body repairs. Siemian is undergoing left shoulder surgery this morning by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2018 KUSA