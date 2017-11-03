Todd Davis joins Emmanuel Sanders and Rod Mackey on the Broncos Huddle on Wednesday, September 27. (Photo: John Kuhrt)

ENGLEWOOD—It’s not so much the notoriously hostile Philadelphia Eagles fans the Broncos have to worry about.

It’s that their game Sunday will not be played at eventually-to-be-renamed Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

The Broncos are 3-1 at home this year, 0-3 on the road. Perhaps, the fourth time will be the charm at Lincoln Financial Field.

Any adjustments made to playing on the road this week, coach?

“One adjustment: Don’t give the ball away,’’ Vance Joseph said. “How about that? Let’s start with that adjustment. The rest will take care of itself.”

What, you though he’d say, we’re going to try cheesesteaks for the pregame meal?

To verify Joseph’s hypothesis, the Broncos had two interceptions in their road loss at Buffalo; a pick and two lost fumbles in their loss at the Los Angeles Chargers; and three interceptions and two lost fumbles in their 29-19 defeat Monday night at Kansas City.

That’s nine road turnovers to help explain that 0-3 road record.

Injury report

The Broncos again will be without backup offensive tackle Donald Stephenson, who will miss his third consecutive game with a calf injury.

Three Bronco players are listed as questionable: Right guard Ron Leary (left biceps strain), receiver Emmanuel Sanders (sprained ankle) and linebacker Todd Davis (sprained ankle).

Sanders is expected to play. Leary is on the probable side of questionable, although he said Friday it would be a game-time decision.

Davis will try to play, but may be held out one more week. If he is inactive, Philly’s own Zaire Anderson will get his second start and Kevin Snyder will be the backup.

