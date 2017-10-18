Justin Simmons and Chad Brown Plan B on the Broncos Huddle

Chad Brown, Mike Klis and Justin Simmons join Rod Mackey on the Broncos Huddle on Wednesday, October 18. (Photo: John Kuhrt)

DENVER - On Sunday, Jordan Taylor will likely fill the shoes of injured Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. On Wednesday night on the Broncos Huddle, that role went to Chad Brown, who spent 15 years in the NFL. Brown joined Broncos Safety Justin Simmons on the weekly Wednesday night show.

The Broncos are trying to put that Sunday night Giants game to forget behind them and get ready for the Chargers, a team the Broncos beat by a field goal in the September 11 season opener.

Sundays game in Los Angeles will be the first of three straight on the road for the Broncos. The NFL road though has not been as difficult as it usually is, in fact, the visitors have won one more game than the home teams have so far this season.

On the Technique Time portion of the program, both Simmons and Brown demonstrated how to high point the football and the correct way to tackle.

The Broncos Quarterback Club took over the studio audience this week. If you would like to be a part of the Broncos Huddle, send an email to broncos@9news.com.

© 2017 KUSA-TV