Kroenke in talks to lure Clippers from Anschutz's Staples Center to his L.A.-area sports complex

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Stan Kroenke reportedly is in talks with former Microsoft Corp. CEO Steve Ballmer, owner of the Los Angeles Clippers, about moving the NBA team to the sports and entertainment district Kroenke is developing in Inglewood, California, to be the new home for his Los Angeles Rams football team.

Sources told the Los Angeles Times that Kroenke — who also owns the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche — and Ballmer have had multiple discussions about a new arena for the Clippers that could either be on the Kroenke's 298-acre Inglewood site or an adjacent parcel. The basketball venue would share parking with the $2.6 billion stadium Kroenke plans to open for the Rams along with the former San Diego Chargers in 2019

The Clippers currently are tenants at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, where the Lakers and Kings also play. Staples Center is owned and operated by Denver billionaire Philip Anschutz's AEG (Anschutz Entertainment Group).

Ballmer hasn't concealed his wish for an arena of his own, and the Inglewood project is one of multiple sites the Clippers are considering, the L.A. Times reports. The Clippers' lease at Staples Center runs through 2024

