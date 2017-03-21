Kyle Freeland ready for his homecoming

Mar 15, 2017; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, AZ, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland (73) throws in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during a spring training game. Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matt Kartozian, Matt Kartozian)

He is close.

“I’m ready for it. I play it in my mind quite a bit and it’s always on my mind,” said Kyle Freeland. The Colorado Rockies pitching prospect is on the verge of playing Major League Baseball, and when he does he will play for the team he grew up watching.

“It’s always on my mind," said Freeland. "It’s a pretty big thing to go back home to my hometown and pitch for the Colorado Rockies. It’s been a dream of mine since I can remember.”

The Thomas Jefferson High School graduate has been climbing the ranks in the Rockies minors for a few years.

“He’s definitely on my radar. I like what I’ve seen from this fella,” said Rockies manager Bud Black. The Rockies had one opening in the starting rotation. Unfortunately for Black and the organization that turned in to two spots with Chad Bettis battling cancer. Freeland has a shot at landing one of the two openings and making the opening day roster.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he ended up in the big leagues this season, helping us win ball games," said Black. "I can foresee that and who knows when that might be. Could it be in April? Potentially.”

Freeland's journey through the Rockies farm system began in 2014. He was sitting in his Denver home when his hometown team picked him in the first round. It set of a raucous celebration with his family and friends. Freeland embraced his father with tears in his eyes for several seconds.

“It still means the world to me and I’m going to be able to cherish that moment for the rest of my life,” said Freeland.

Now 23-years-old, Kyle is making his case. His last spring training start was impressive. He pitched four scoreless innings with five strikeouts, yet he swears he’s not thinking about the open spots in the rotation.

“I keep my focus on the little things," Freeland said after the outing. "The little things will take me far in this game.”

So close.

“Right there knocking on the door to Denver and I’m excited for that and I’m working towards getting to that point,” Freeland told 9NEWS.

That emotion we saw in Kyle's family room after he was drafted in 2014 was foreshadowing. A celebration knowing that Freeland would have another great moment someday at Coors Field.

That time is approaching.

