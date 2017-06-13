Kyle Peko has first serious Broncos offseason on-field injury

Ron Chenoy - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy - USA TODAY Sports)

ENGLEWOOD—In the first serious, on-field injury in the Denver Broncos’ offseason, defensive tackle Kyle Peko suffered a broken right foot Tuesday, a league source told 9NEWS.

The second-year player will have surgery Wednesday and is expected to return early in training camp.

Peko was competing to become the backup nose tackle to his older cousin Domata Peko. Kyle Peko was a “premium” undrafted rookie out of Oregon State last year who spent most of 2016 on the Broncos’ practice squad. He was activated for the final regular-season game against the Oakland Raiders and had two tackles.

His injury presents an opportunity for Tyrique Jarrett, a premium undrafted rookie defensive tackle from Pitt.

It’s the Broncos’ second significant injury of the offseason as backup pass-rushing linebacker Shaq Barrett suffered a hip injury during an off-campus workout.

