Larry Eustachy gets 100th win with CSU

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) - Gian Clavell and Emmanuel Omogbo each had a double-double on Monday night, Prentiss Nixon scored 17 points with five assists and Colorado State beat San Jose State 81-72.

The win was Eustachy's 100th as the head coach at CSU and yet another milestone, as he snagged his 500th career victory earlier this month in an 85-58 victory over Air Force.

Clavell scored 24 and grabbed 12 rebounds and Omogbo added 12 and 11. J.D. Paige and Nico Carvacho had 10 points apiece and Carvacho added eight boards.

Clavell hit a 3 that sparked a 9-0 run which made it 33-27 with 25 seconds left in the half and Colorado State (13-8, 5-3 Mountain West) led the rest of the way. He scored nine points and Nixon added eight as the Rams scored 18 of the first 25 second-half points to open up a 13-point lead. Clavell's 3-point play with 3:44 to go made it 67-53.

Brandon Clarke had six points and Cody Schwartz hit two 3-pointers as San Jose State (9-10, 2-6) pulled to within 77-72 with 22 seconds left, but Nixon hit 4 of 4 free throws from there to seal it.

Clarke had 24 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the Spartans.

Eustachy is now 100-56 in his five seasons coaching for the Rams and 502-314 overall in his career.

