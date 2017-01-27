Lawyer confirms Talib accidently shot himself in leg

Aqib Talib #21 of the Denver Broncos / Getty Images

KUSA - Whether you’re a fan or critic of how Aqib Talib carries himself on or off the field, we can all agree he’s a terrific player.

Talib is one of six Broncos playing in the Pro Bowl this Sunday. The question now is will be among the Broncos playing in the 2017 season opener?

What we learned this past season is it will take more than a bullet to a calf to hold Talib down. Way back during the Broncos’ White House visit on June 6, 9NEWS reported Talib had told friends he had accidentally shot himself in the early hours of June 5 in Dallas.

Whether that self-inflicted gunshot occurred at a nightclub or a nearby park remains inconclusive to Dallas police.

Now we’ve learned Talib’s lawyer confirmed our reports by notifying Dallas police in a letter stating the Broncos defensive back did indeed accidentally shoot himself.

The league office told us in an e-mail today they are continuing to review Talib’s shooting incident. Even though he was never charged by Dallas police, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell could find Talib in violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.

If he does, Talib likely would face a suspension. The Broncos, of course, are hoping Goodell determines taking a bullet to the calf is punishment enough.

