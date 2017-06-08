LeMahieu homers, Rockies beat Cubs 4-1 at Wrigley

Jun 8, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; The Colorado Rockies celebrate their win against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Banks, David Banks)

CHICAGO (AP) - Tyler Chatwood pitched four-hit ball over six innings, DJ LeMahieu hit a three-run homer and the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1 for their season-high fifth straight win Thursday night.

The NL West leaders got all their runs in the second inning after Jon Lester (3-4) struck out the first two batters. LeMahieu's drive to the right field basket made it 4-1, and with Chatwood dominating, that was more than enough.

Lester lost at Wrigley Field for the first time in nearly 13 months, while the Cubs dropped their second straight after winning a season-high five in a row. They did that hours after Major League Baseball said it is looking into a domestic violence accusation against shortstop Addison Russell.

Chatwood (6-7) shut down Chicago after giving up a solo homer to Kris Bryant in the first. He also singled and scored.

Greg Holland picked up his major league-leading 22nd save in as many chances with a scoreless ninth.

