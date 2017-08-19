Lynch plays well but Siemian's better as Broncos defeat 49ers, 33-14

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 19: Shelby Harris #96 of the Denver Broncos is tacked by Joe Staley #74 of the San Francisco 49ers after Harris recovered a fumble and was running back with the ball at Levi's Stadium. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2017 Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. - Much as the Denver Broncos’ brass will hate to leave such an exciting, young talent like Paxton Lynch on the sidelines for another year, they must go with Trevor Siemian.

Don’t they?

Both played well as the Broncos whipped the San Francisco 49ers, 33-14 in a preseason game here Saturday night before a half-empty crowd at Levi’s Stadium.

But the overriding impression left by the quarterbacks is Siemian knows how to play while Lynch, impressive as his skills may be, is still learning.

It would be shocking if the Broncos, who are 2-0 this preseason, didn't decide this week Siemian will be their season-opening starting quarterback and start in the fairly significant third preseason game next Saturday against Green Bay at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

Lynch has considerable talent but seems to be playing off instinct and athleticism rather than by processing the defense and calmly making the correct throws.

Siemian, by contrast, was methodical, surgical and efficient.

It wasn’t easy getting a full evaluation of Lynch, who started the game. Let’s start with the good. He played through the halfway point of the second quarter, leaving with the Broncos up 13-0. He scrambled 3 three times for 27 yards. His running ability is an asset.

But he benefited from great field position as his scoring drives were only 11 (touchdown), 26 (field goal) and 12 yards (field goal).

He got the ball out of his hand quickly when passing, as he completed 9 of 13 but for only 39 yards, which computes to a below-average 72.3 passer rating. Two of his incompletions were thrown into double coverage.

His talent was obvious. But so was greenness. If he’s the one, the Broncos could massage the playbook for him and get by. Maybe. But maybe not against someone other than a 49ers team that finished 2-14 last season.

The Broncos went up 7-0 early in the game thanks to a nice break. A Riley Dixon punt bounced off the 49ers’ Jaquiski Tartt and was recovered by Denver’s Will Parks at the San Francisco 11.

On second down, Lynch went after 49ers cornerback Rashard Robinson, whom the Broncos’ beat all week. Robinson was flagged for pass interference trying to cover Bennie Fowler in the end zone.

With first-and-goal at the 1, it took Broncos running back C.J. Anderson a couple tries (he seemed to cross the goal line on second down) before he plowed through two defenders for a touchdown.

Brandon McManus added two long field goals of 45 and 51 yards for the 13-0 lead. McManus later added field goals of 42 and 40 yards. Add in his three, 33-yard extra points and the Broncos' kicker couldn't have had a better night.

The Broncos’ second-string defense was terrific, as cornerback Chris Harris-Lewis made a splendid interception and Shelby Lewis recovered a fumble that occurred when the ball slipped out of quarterback Brian Hoyer’s hand. The Broncos forced five turnovers in all while committing none.

Anderson rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and added three catches for 13 yards. Rookie running back De’Angelo Henderson added 30 yards on six carries, added 20 more receiving yards on two catches and had a touchdown called back. Stevan Ridley rushed for 40 yards on 14 carries.

Siemian came in for one drive in the first half. Like Lynch, he benefited from great field position, taking over at his own 47.

He played one quarter -- the last series of the second quarter until the last series in the third quarter -- but it was enough to show he's the one. He completed 8 of 11 for 93 yards and a touchdown. His best play might have been his first-half incompletion as he avoided a sack, then managed to throw it away while getting clobbered by a second pass rusher.

Siemian threw two touchdown passes in two plays. The first, a 9-yard swing pass to the electric Henderson was called back on the third holding penalty of the half by rookie left tackle Garett Bolles.

On the next play, Siemian threw a beautiful, back-shoulder ball to Jordan Taylor. Long, tall “Sunshine” made a sensational adjustment, snagged the ball and maneuvered into the end zone for a 19-yard scoring play.

Siemian posted a 128.2 passer rating. He was replaced by undrafted rookie Kyle Sloter late in the third quarter. Sloter was 7 of 7 for 50 yards in another encouraging performance. Juwan Thompson finished the Broncos scoring with a 20-yard touchdown run with less than 5 minutes remaining.

© 2017 KUSA-TV