Lynch to miss a few weeks with shoulder bruise but no surgery required

Paxton Lynch answers questions from reporters.

ENGLEWOOD—It could have been worse, but Denver Broncos’ backup quarterback Paxton Lynch will miss at least few weeks with a badly bruised right throwing shoulder, league sources told 9News.

Lynch suffered the injury while getting sacked to end his first drive early in the third quarter of the Broncos’ 20-17 preseason win Saturday night against the Green Bay Packers.

The Broncos’ first-round draft pick last year, Lynch learned last week he had lost his battle with Trevor Siemian to become the team’s starting quarterback.

Siemian played the first half against the Packers and Lynch played just the one series in the second half before departing.

There was fear Lynch, who landed full force on his right elbow, had suffered more damage. But the Broncos came away feeling fortunate that no surgery is required.

However, there is a chance Lynch won’t be available in the first week, maybe even a month, of the regular season.

Kyle Sloter, an undrafted rookie from Northern Colorado, has been the Broncos’ No. 3 quarterback and while he has performed extremely well in the preseason, there may be some thought among the team’s brass he’s not quite ready to make the jump to NFL game-day backup quarterback.

The Broncos are expected to bring in a veteran NFL quarterback to serve as Siemian’s backup and there are three ways to acquire him. One, sign a quarterback who is currently unemployed. That list includes Colin Kaepernick, Robert Griffin III, Christian Ponder and Zach Mettenberger, among others.

Two, the Broncos go with Sloter for the full game against Arizona in the fourth and final preseason game Thursday night (7 p.m., Channel 20) against the Arizona Cardinals, then pick up one of the quarterbacks who is cut by 2 p.m. Saturday. That way the Broncos pick up a quarterback who has gone through the offseason, training camp and preseason.

Or three, the Broncos trade for a quarterback.

