Mariners get 19 hits in 10-4 Rockies defeat

API , KUSA 9:02 PM. MDT May 30, 2017

DENVER (AP) - Kyle Seager homered and drove in four runs, Robinson Cano also connected and the Seattle Mariners beat the Colorado Rockies 10-4 on Tuesday.
 
Jean Segura had four hits and Ariel Miranda (5-2) pitched five innings to help the Mariners sweep two games in Denver and pin a rare series loss on Colorado. It was just the Rockies' third loss in 17 series and first since April 24-27 against Washington.
 
Colorado can even the score when the home-and-home matchup moves to Seattle for two games starting Wednesday.
 
Ben Gamel, who replaced Nelson Cruz in the second inning, and Guillermo Heredia each had three of Seattle's season-high 19 hits.
 

