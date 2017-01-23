Marleau scores four goals in the third period to help Sharks beat Avs

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

DENVER (AP) - Patrick Marleau scored four goals in the third period and the San Jose Sharks beat the last-place Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Monday night for their fifth straight win.

Marleau scored in a variety of ways to break open a game tied at 1 heading into the third: He tipped a shot in off the post, scored on a wraparound, lined in a wrist shot and finally lifted a backhander over rookie goaltender Spencer Martin.

Brent Burns had a goal and two assists as the two teams concluded their home-and-home set. The Sharks beat the Avalanche 3-2 in overtime on Saturday.

Jarome Iginla and Andreas Martinsen scored for Colorado, which fell to 1-10-1 over its last 12 games. Matt Duchene, the team's leading goal scorer, was a late scratch due to an illness and left the Avalanche with only 19 players. Duchene's absence raised some eyebrows since the talented forward has been the subject of recent trade rumors.

