Marquez leads Rockies past Nationals 4-2

WASHINGTON (AP) - German Marquez carried a perfect game into the sixth inning, Trevor Story homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 4-2 on Saturday night in a matchup of playoff contenders.

Marquez (9-4) set down his first 16 batters before allowing three hits in a span of four hitters in the sixth inning. The right-hander struck out a career-high 10 while allowing two runs and three hits in seven innings.

Pat Neshek, who was acquired in a trade with Philadelphia on Wednesday, pitched a perfect eighth in his Rockies debut. Greg Holland, who was activated from the paternity list Saturday, completed a 1-2-3 ninth for his 32nd save in 33 tries.

