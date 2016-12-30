Broncos, Wade Phillips will have to negotiate for coach to return

14 Aug 1998: Head coach Wade Phillips of the Buffalo Bills looks on during a pre-season game against the Carolina Panthers at the Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Panthers defeated the Bills 12-7. (Photo: Rick Stewart, Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD—No way the Denver Broncos don’t bring back Wade Phillips as their defensive coordinator.

Right? Right?

“If they didn’t bring him back, they’d be fools,’’ said Brandon Marshall, the Broncos’ inside linebacker who relays the defensive calls from Phillips to his teammates on the field. “You’d be a fool to not bring Wade back. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen.’'

Any time feelings, pride and egos are involved, anything is possible. Phillips is the architect of the Denver defense that was one of the all-time best units in helping the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 last season, and was still pretty good this year. His two-year contract will essentially expire after the Broncos play the Oakland Raiders this Sunday at soon-to-be-renamed Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

“He’s not going anywhere,’’ said free safety Darian Stewart. “It’s his decision but I think he’ll definitely be back. That shouldn’t be up for debate. He has us playing at a high level. We love to work with him.’’

When Broncos general manager John Elway hired Gary Kubiak as head coach two years ago, it was no secret their first choice for defensive coordinator was Cincinnati Bengals’ secondary coach Vance Joseph.

But the Bengals would not release Joseph, a former University of Colorado quarterback, from the final year of his contract. Kubiak hired Phillips instead on a two-year contract. Which is now up.

“First off, I’d say that’s not uncommon,’’ Kubiak said Friday. “You’ve got so many guys coaching-wise contracts and everything else, not everybody is on the same cycle. We think the world of Wade. Everyone knows the job that Wade has done. Those are things that will be addressed after we get through this week. But Wade’s a tremendous person and a tremendous football coach.’’

Phillips wound up winning nearly every NFL assistant coach of the year award last season while Joseph took a job earlier this year as the defensive coordinator for Adam Gase and the Miami Dolphins.

The Denver D is No. 6 in the league in total defense and points allowed this year while Miami is No. 30 in total defense and No. 14 in points allowed.

Miami, though, has made the AFC playoffs as a wild card with a 10-6 record while the Broncos have been eliminated with an 8-7 record.

And now Phillips’ contract is about to expire.

BRONCO BITS

Ruled out from playing Sunday were strong safety T.J. Ward (concussion), tight end A.J. Derby (concussion) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (neck). It’s the second consecutive game Ward and Derby will miss because of their concussions. Wolfe will miss his second game in the last seven because of his neck.

Matt Paradis is the Broncos’ recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award. He confirmed a 9NEWS report that he will have surgery on each hip after the season. The surgeries will be staggered.

Copyright 2016 KUSA