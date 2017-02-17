Martin Truex Jr. starting fifth in Saturday's race

Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota (Photo: Sarah Crabill, 2016 Getty Images)

KUSA - Martin Truex Jr. will start fifth in Saturday night’s Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway, as determined by a random drawing the crew chiefs did, a press release from Furniture Row said.

Treux, driving his No. 78 5-hour ENERGY Toyota, is one of 17 drivers in the race. Drivers are eligible for this event by being 2016 Coors Light Pole Award winners, former Clash race winners, former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2016 or drivers from the 2016 playoffs.

The 75-lap, 187.5-mile race is non-points, split into two sections with a competition caution at Lap 25 separating the two.

The starting line-up positions for the race are:

Brad Keselowski Denny Hamlin Jamie McMurray Austin Dillon Martin Truex Jr. Jimmie Johnson Kevin Harvick Alex Bowman Joey Logano Kurt Busch Kyle Larson Danica Patrick Kyle Busch Chase Elliott Matt Kenseth Daniel Suarez Chris Buescher

“This race is all about winning, nothing less,” Truex said in the press release.

The Clash will be televised on Fox Sports 1 at 6 p.m.

