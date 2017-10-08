Martin Truex Jr. tallies sixth win of the season, second in playoffs

Martin Truex Jr, driver of the #78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Photo: Jared C. Tilton, 2017 Getty Images)

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - Toyota continued its romp through NASCAR's playoffs as Martin Truex Jr. won Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway to earn an automatic berth into the next round.

Truex and Kyle Busch have swept the first four playoff races for Toyota with two wins each.

The victory was the sixth of the season for Truex, who has proven weekly he's the driver to beat in this championship race.

He was at this point a year ago, too, but he had difficulties in the second round of the playoffs and was eliminated. Not this time. He opened the second round with a statement victory that ensured he'll be in the third round of the playoffs.

Truex had to win this race in overtime after two late cautions created extra laps and forced Truex to hold off fellow Toyota driver Denny Hamlin on a pair of restarts.

Busch, meanwhile, had an awful day and needed medical attention immediately after the race. He was overheated driving in a damaged race car and laid down on the grass next to his car. Medical workers placed ice on his chest and brought a stretcher to him.

© 2017 KUSA-TV