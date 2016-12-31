Martin Truex named driver of the year

Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Can-Am 500 at Phoenix International Raceway (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images) (Photo: Sarah Crabill, 2016 Getty Images)

KUSA - Furniture Row Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. was named the 2016 Driver of the Year by NASCAR.com.

Truex was also named Driver of the Year by the Eastern Motorsport Press Association (EMPA).

In addition, Furniture Row Racing, along with Team Penske, received honorable mention recognition for Team of the Year. That award went to Joe Gibbs Racing.

Furniture Row Racing’s Cole Pearn received honorable mention recognition in the Crew Chief of the Year category.

Also receiving honorable mention recognition was Chris Gayle, who joined Furniture Row Racing as crew chief for the team’s new entry in 2017 — the No. 77 5-hour Energy Toyota to be driven by Erik Jones.

Gayle was the XFINITY Series crew chief for Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 entry in 2016. The Crew Chief of the Year award went to Chad Knaus of Hendrick Motorsports.

