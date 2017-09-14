McManus coming off rare day of mixed emotions

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 7: Kicker Brandon McManus #8 of the Denver Broncos. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Brandon McManus (Photo: Justin Edmonds)

ENGLEWOOD - Brandon McManus received the guarantee of a $5 million signing bonus Monday afternoon because he’s such a good kicker, people are shocked if he misses from 50.

Understand that when he did miss from 50 with 4:07 remaining in the game on Monday night, a field goal that would have stretched the Broncos’ lead against the Los Angeles Chargers from 24-21 to 27-21, it wasn’t because $5 million was dancing in his head.

“I had already kicked four times,’’ McManus said, referring to the three, 33-yard extra points and 20-yard field goal he made earlier in the game. “No matter what it was already out of my mind by then. When I kick 20-yard field goals, the way I am, I’m an aggressive kicker. And that 50 yarder was just not as aggressive as I needed to be.’’

No one is sweating the four-year, $14 million commitment the Broncos put in McManus. Even with the miss, he is still the most accurate kicker in team history at 84.0 percent (Matt Prater is second at 82.9 percent with Jason Elam third at 80.7) and he’s still an impressive 8 of 16 in field goals of at least 50 yards.

For that consistent body of work, McManus is now receiving a $1 million base salary this year along with the $5 million signing bonus – he will get $3 million of that signing bonus this week and the other $2 million in March.

He also gets a $2.25 million salary in 2018 that becomes guaranteed in March, $2.75 million in 2019, and $3 million in 2020.

“It was exciting getting that deal, but my high was short-lived when I missed that important kick,’’ he said. “It’s great to be here but I was pretty (ticked) at myself.

“I don’t think it was the distance as much as the time in the game and the importance of the kick. You go up six there instead of three, they still would have maybe had an opportunity to throw the ball in the end zone, but obviously, you feel more secure having DBs sitting in the end zone for a Hail Mary-type throw compared to a field goal.’’

Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris blocked the Chargers’ field goal. Nothing hurt.

© 2017 KUSA-TV