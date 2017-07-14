Mets pummel Rockies after Jon Gray's rough outing

Jul 14, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray (55) leaves the game against the New York Mets during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

NEW YORK (AP) - Jacob deGrom came out dealing once again, striking out 11 and winning his sixth straight start as the New York Mets began what could be a last-chance homestand by routing the Colorado Rockies 14-2 Friday night.

Michael Conforto and T.J. Rivera homered, Yoenis Cespedes got four hits and deGrom contributed two singles for the Mets, who trail Colorado by 9 1/2 games for the second NL wild card.

The Rockies posted their best record ever before the All-Star break, but absorbed their most lopsided defeat of the season while losing for the 14th time in 19 games. Big-hitting Nolan Arenado exited early after slipping on the bases on a misty night.

The Mets opened a string of 10 straight at Citi Field. With the trade deadline looming, general manager Sandy Alderson said: "Things would have to go exceedingly well for us, realistically, to change direction."

