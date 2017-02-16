Mikaela Shiffrin wins silver medal in giant slalom at World Ski Championships

ST. MORITZ, SWITZERLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Mikaela Shiffrin of USA wins the silver medal during the FIS Alpine Ski World Championships Women's Giant Slalom on February 16, 2017 in St. Moritz, Switzerland (Photo by Hans Bezard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) (Photo: Hans Bezard/Agence Zoom, 2017 Getty Images)

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) - Tessa Worley regained her giant slalom title at the world ski championships on Thursday, holding off hard-charging Mikaela Shiffrin to take gold.

Worley, the 2013 champion, finished 0.34 seconds ahead of Shiffrin, who was fastest in the second run as warm sunshine softened the snow.

Shiffrin was third-fastest in the morning run. She then used downhill-style skills to help make up time on a relatively flat final slope.

The silver medal was Shiffrin's first in giant slalom. She will start as the favorite for her third straight slalom world title on Saturday.

Soffia Goggia of Italy took bronze, 0.74 behind Worley.

Worley now has two golds in St. Moritz, after helping France win the team event on Tuesday.

