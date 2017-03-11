Misfortune leads to 1-0 loss for Colorado Rapids

Noah K. Murray - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Noah K. Murray - USA TODAY Sports)

Misfortune on the road led to the Colorado Rapids first loss of the season to the New York Red Bulls. In the Rapids first road game, defenseman Eric Miller netted an own goal in the second half for a 1-0 loss Saturday afternoon.

Rapids goalkeeper, Tim Howard had a terrific game marking seven saves on seven attempts by the Red Bulls in the match despite the own goal in the second half.

The Red Bulls peppered the net with 13 shots, while the Rapids tallied merely one shot on goal of their three total shots in the game.

Lacking in time of possession and chances on net, the Rapids were unable to generate any offense in their loss on the road to New York.

The Rapids will face the Minnesota United FC next Saturday at home, March 18, at 7pm.

