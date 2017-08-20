Brewers hit past Rockies in 8-4 win

Ryan Braun #8 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits an RBI sacrifice fly as catcher Ryan Hanigan #30 of the Colorado Rockies and home plate umpire Sam Holbrook look on during the fifth inning at Coors Field. Justin Edmonds/Getty Images (Photo: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) -- Jesus Aguilar homered twice, Chase Anderson won in his return from the disabled list and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 8-4 on Sunday for their sixth victory in seven games.

Keon Broxton drove in two runs and Jonathan Villar added three hits as the Brewers remained two games behind first-place Chicago in the NL Central. They climbed within 2½ games of Arizona for the second NL wild card - and are just 3½ behind Colorado, which holds the top wild card.

Anderson (7-2) allowed one run and two hits in five effective innings. He threw 73 pitches in his first start since straining his left oblique on June 28. The right-hander struck out four, walked three and hit two batters with pitches.

A night earlier, Aguilar launched a pinch-hit homer against All-Star closer Greg Holland to put Milwaukee ahead with two outs in the ninth inning.

