Charlie Blackmon is up for the prestigious Hank Aaron award

May 23, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Charlie Blackmon (19) is congratulated by DJ LeMahieu (9) and Alexi Amarista (2) after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. (Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY SPORTS IMAGES)

Two players in Major League Baseball will be crowned the top offensive performers of the National and American leagues.

In the National League, Colorado Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon is up for the award.

Each team nominates a player for their offensive prowess during the 2017 season.

This year, Charlie Blackmon, a.k.a. Chuck Natzy, had more than 200 hits for an overall .331 batting average.

He crushed 37 home runs at an average distance of 409 feet.

Want to vote for Chuck? Click here!

The winners will be announced during the 113th World Series in October.

Fans can vote online, but the judging is also led by a panel, including the great Hank Aaron himself.

The Hank Aaron Award was introduced in 1999 to honor the 25th anniversary of Aaron breaking Ruth's all-time home run record. At that time, it was the first major award introduced by MLB in more than 25 years.

