Charlie Blackmon joining World Series coverage on ESPN

Charlie Blackmon at Chase Field on April 29, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo: Norm Hall, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - Charlie Blackmon is going national.

The Colorado Rockies center fielder will join ESPN's coverage of the World Series on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Blackmon will appear on four ESPN shows over the next two days including SportsCenter SC6 and Baseball Tonight on Tuesday as well as SportsCenter AM and Highly Questionable on Wednesday, according to MLB.com.

"I am excited to have an opportunity to talk about the pinnacle of the game, and even more excited for the players and the opportunities they have in front of them. Congratulations to both teams," Blackmon said in a statement on MLB.com.

Blackmon is a candidate for National League Most Valuable Player. The winner will be announced in November.

I was just conquering the capital markets on my lunch break at the New York Stock Exchange. A post shared by Charlie Blackmon (@chuck__nazty) on Oct 24, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

Blackmon also visited the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

