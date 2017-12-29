Colorado Rockies reportedly to sign closer Wade Davis to rich 3-year deal

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 18: Wade Davis #71 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field on October 18, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo: Jamie Squire, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - The Colorado Rockies continue to bolster their bullpen in an attempt to make the jump from Wild Card competitor to World Series contender.

Friday, the Rockies added arguably the best free agent relief pitcher on the market, agreeing to a rich 3-year deal with closer Wade Davis, reports say.

Yahoo Sports is reporting that the contract would be worth 3 years and $52 million, the largest salary per year of any closer in MLB history.

The 32-year-old Davis--a 3-time All-Star--spent last season with the Chicago Cubs, and the previous four seasons with the Kansas City Royals. He won a World Series in the closing role with Kansas City in 2015, recording the final three outs in game 5 to beat the Mets and win the title.

That postseason, Davis went a perfect 4/4 on save opportunities, giving up zero earned runs in over 10 innings on his way to claiming the Babe Ruth award, given to the most valuable player in the playoffs.

He pitched in 59 games with the Cubs in 2017, finishing the regular season with 32 saves and a 2.30 earned run average.

Davis' arrival in Colorado comes as the Rockies have already focused heavily on the bullpen this offseason. Just two weeks ago, the club brought in free agent reliever Bryan Shaw and re-signed Jake McGee with 3-year contracts.

The signing of Davis could also mean the end of Greg Holland's short tenure in Colorado. Holland, a free agent this offseason, won the NL's comeback player of the year award in tallying 41 saves with Colorado in 2017 after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

