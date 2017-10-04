Gray gets roughed up early, Rockies' rally comes up short in Wild Card loss

Oct 4, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rockies pitcher Jon Gray leaves the field after the 1st inning in the 2017 National League wildcard playoff baseball game against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

PHOENIX - It was a bit concerning when Greinke retired the Rockies in order to start the game.

Blackmon, LeMahieu and Gonzalez went 1-2-3 in the first. What happened in the bottom half of the inning was worse.

Jon Gray got in trouble early and gave up a 3-run home run to Diamondbacks slugger Paul Goldschmidt.

He went on to give up four runs while recording just as many outs, as the Rockies saw their season come to a disappointing end with an 11-8 loss to Arizona in the NL Wild Card game.

It wasn't without an admirable rally, though.

Diamondbacks Ace Zack Greinke looked nearly unhittable through three innings, but the Rockies finally got to him in the 4th.

Trailing 6-0 at that point, Colorado put up four runs in the inning to get right back in the game. Gerardo Parra got the Rocks on the board with an RBI single, and Mark Reynolds, Jonathan Lucroy and Alexi Amarista all drove in a score to make it 6-4.

Perhaps more importantly, it also meant the end of Greinke, as the D-Backs pulled him with two outs in the inning.

So, it turned out that both pitchers ended up with four earned runs on the night.

Colorado's offense kept chipping away. After a Lucroy leadoff double in the 7th, Blackmon ended up bringing him home from 3rd on a great sacrifice bunt to first base. The deficit was just 6-5 heading in to the 7th inning stretch.

So much work got the Rockies within striking distance. And, all of that labor was ruined by an Arizona relief pitcher....at the plate.

D-Backs Reliever Archie Bradley--who the team only sent to the plate because they wanted him back on the mound in the 8th--had an enormous bases clearing triple with two outs in the 7th to make it 8-5.

That looked like it would put the Rockies away. But, it's not easy to slow down Colorado's incredible lineup.

Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story went back-to-back with huge homers in the 8th to cut the deficit to 8-7.

Those wouldn't be the last runs Colorado would score on the season, but it wouldn't matter.

Arizona would add three more in the 8th off of Greg Holland, and despite a late Carlos Gonzalez RBI, the Rockies finished 2017 with just a one-game stay in the postseason.

