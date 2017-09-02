Gray struggles early, Rockies lose second straight to Arizona

DENVER (AP) - Patrick Corbin pitched effectively into the sixth inning, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run home run and the Arizona Diamondbacks won their season-high ninth straight, beating the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Saturday night.
The Diamondbacks pushed their lead over Colorado for the top NL wild-card berth to 5 1/2 games. The Rockies, losers of three straight and four of their last five, clung to a 1 1/2 game lead over Milwaukee, which lost to Washington earlier, for the second wild card.
Corbin (13-11) allowed two runs - one earned - and two hits in 5 1/3 innings while posting his second win during Arizona's longest winning streak since also winning nine straight Aug. 23-31, 2011. He has won his last five starts overall with a 0.50 ERA in that span.
Extending a trend of strong starts, the Diamondbacks jumped on Rockies starter Jon Gray (6-4) for three first-inning runs, all coming on Martinez's 30th homer of the season.
