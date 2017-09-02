Gray struggles early, Rockies lose second straight to Arizona

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 02: Catcher Jonathan Lucroy of the Colorado Rockies forces out Daniel Descalso of the Arizona Diamondbacks at home plate in the sixth inning at Coors Field on September 2, 2017 Colorado. (Photo by Joe Mahoney/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Mahoney, 2017 Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) - Patrick Corbin pitched effectively into the sixth inning, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run home run and the Arizona Diamondbacks won their season-high ninth straight, beating the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Saturday night.

The Diamondbacks pushed their lead over Colorado for the top NL wild-card berth to 5 1/2 games. The Rockies, losers of three straight and four of their last five, clung to a 1 1/2 game lead over Milwaukee, which lost to Washington earlier, for the second wild card.

Corbin (13-11) allowed two runs - one earned - and two hits in 5 1/3 innings while posting his second win during Arizona's longest winning streak since also winning nine straight Aug. 23-31, 2011. He has won his last five starts overall with a 0.50 ERA in that span.

Extending a trend of strong starts, the Diamondbacks jumped on Rockies starter Jon Gray (6-4) for three first-inning runs, all coming on Martinez's 30th homer of the season.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

© 2017 Associated Press