Here are your D-backs and Rockies rosters for the wild card game

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Diamondbacks have put four of their five starting pitchers on the roster for Wednesday night's National League wild-card game against the Colorado Rockies.

In addition to the game's starter Zack Greinke, left-hander Robbie Ray, a 15-game winner, will be in the Arizona bullpen along with fellow starters lefty Patrick Corbin and right-hander Zack Godley. Taijuan Walker was the only Diamondbacks starter not on the roster.

The Rockies will have two starters in their bullpen -- left-hander Tyler Anderson and right-hander Antonio Senzatela.

Both teams went with 10 pitchers. That means nine relievers and seven reserve position players for each team.

Shortstop Chris Owings, out since late July with a fractured finger and described earlier as a longshot by manager Torey Lovullo, did not make the Arizona roster.

