Long ball helps Rockies beat LA, move one step closer to playoffs

KUSA - The Rockies' bats Friday night made one thing abundantly clear. They know what they have to do, and they don't care what's going on elsewhere around the league.

Colorado didn't clinch a playoff spot, but did move one step closer to reaching that goal, as the Rockies beat down the Dodgers at Coors Field 9-1.

The champagne celebration will have to wait though, as the Brewers took care of the Cardinals in St. Louis to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Now, the Rockies' magic number is at just one. All it takes is a win OR a Brewers loss in the next couple of days and Colorado clinches a spot in the NL Wild Card game Wednesday. It would be the team's first postseason trip since 2009.

Nolan Arenado, Mark Reynolds and Charlie Blackmon all homered in the first couple of innings to give Colorado an early 5-0 lead over LA.

Blackmon's homer also had some historical significance, as it helped him break the all-time MLB record for RBIs from a leadoff hitter.

Trevor Story added a two-run shot in the fourth to make it 7-1, and the team coasted from there to victory.

A win and a playoff celebration Saturday at Coors Field won't be easy, as the Rockies will take on Dodgers Ace Clayton Kershaw.

