Owner says Rockies will increase ticket prices in 2018

Fans cross Blake and 20th Streets as they enter the ballpark to see the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies during the home opener at Coors Field on April 4, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo: Doug Pensinger, 2014 Getty Images)

KUSA - After making the postseason for the first time since 2009, fans should expect to pay more for their tickets in 2018.

Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort announced a "modest price increase for 2018" in a letter to season ticket holders on Monday.

"We understand that no one wants to pay more, however, our prices continue to be some of the lowest in baseball," Monfort writes.

Monfort says that the price increase will help the Rockies sign and retain players that can help the team return to the postseason.

The Colorado Rockies 2018 Home Opener is on Friday, April 6 against the Atlanta Braves where fans will get their first glimpse of the new scoreboard coming to Coors Field.

Monfort's letter also says fans can expect new "ribbon scoreboards," an improved soundsystem and upgraded Club Level concessions next year.

The Colorado Rockies have a new logo in 2018 for the club's 25th anniversary. (Photo: Colorado Rockies)

