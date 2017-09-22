Rockies beat Padres 4-1 to snap 4-game losing streak

Sep 22, 2017; San Diego, CA, USA; Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jake Roth, Jake Roth)

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Nolan Arenado ended Colorado's scoreless streak at 23 innings with a solo homer, and the Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 4-1 on Friday night.

Colorado hadn't scored since the eighth inning of a loss to San Francisco on Tuesday night, dropping a pair of shutouts in between. Arenado sparked the Rockies with his 35th homer, and Ian Desmond and Trevor Story also went deep.

Jon Gray (9-4) pitched six innings to win his fourth straight road start, and Colorado stayed 1 1/2 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals for the final NL wild card. The Milwaukee Brewers are two games back.

Greg Holland got his 41st save, tying Jose Jimenez's club record from 2002.

The Rockies had no baserunners against former teammate Jordan Lyles (1-4) before Arenado hit the second pitch of the fifth over the right-field wall.

