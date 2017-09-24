Rockies beat Padres 8-4, increase Wild Card lead to 2 games

SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: Greg Holland congratulated by Tony Wolters after getting the final out during against the Padres at PETCO Park on September 24, 2017 in San Diego, California. The Rockies won 8-4. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images) (Photo: Denis Poroy, 2017 Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Gerardo Parra hit a tiebreaking single in a two-run third inning, Pat Valaika and Charlie Blackmon hit consecutive home runs in the ninth and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 8-4 Sunday to open a two-game lead over Milwaukee for the second NL wild card heading into the final week of the regular season.

St. Louis trails the Rockies by 2½ games. Seeking its first postseason appearance since 2009, Colorado opens a six-game homestand Monday, playing Miami and then the Los Angeles Dodgers. At 41-40, the Rockies tied their record for road wins, set in 2009.

German Marquez (11-7) allowed two runs, five hits and three walks in five innings. He had been 0-2 in six starts since beating Milwaukee on Aug. 18. Colorado starters have a 2.52 ERA in their last nine games.

