Rockies belt 3 homers, beat Brewers 8-4 in game one at Coors Field

Aug 18, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez (5) singles in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

DENVER (AP) - Charlie Blackmon hit his sixth leadoff home run of the season, German Marquez won for the first time in seven weeks and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-4 on Friday night.

Gerardo Parra and Carlos Gonzalez also homered and each drove in two runs, and Nolan Arenado had a two-run triple for the Rockies, who are one game up on the Arizona Diamondbacks for the top NL wild card.

Marquez (10-5) allowed four runs - including three solo shots - in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one while getting his first win since July 29.

The Rockies took the lead with a three-run third. Marquez legged out a double with one out and Blackmon singled to put runners at the corners. Arenado got his two-run triple and Parra followed with a run-scoring single to put Colorado ahead 4-2.

Parra added a solo homer and Gonzalez's two-run shot a batter later chased Brewers starter Matt Garza (6-7) in the fifth.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

© 2017 Associated Press