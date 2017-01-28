Rockies bolster bullpen with addition of Greg Holland

The Rockies introduced relief pitcher Greg Holland on Saturday, January 28. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

DENVER--The Colorado Rockies are certainly making an effort to bolster their pitching staff.

Saturday, the team officially announced the signing of former Kansas City Royals closer Greg Holland to a one-year deal.

"It seemed like a perfect fit for me," Holland said. "Looking at how (the Rockies) played last year, I felt like they were really close to making the playoffs."

If the Rockies do want to make the postseason for the first time since 2009, this signing might help.

It's a move meant to improve a bullpen that needs all the help it can get, as Colorado finished with the worst relief pitching ERA in the league last season.

The right-hander is coming off Tommy John surgery that kept him out all of 2016.

But, the organization is hoping that the 31-year-old can get back to the elite level that earned him two All-star selections in 2013 and 2014.

"The things he (Holland) has done in this game are pretty well established," Rockies General Manager Jeff Bridich said. "What excites you about a pitcher is what he has been able to do so far."

Well, so far in his career, Holland's resume has looked pretty good.

His best years came as the Royals were making their rise in major league baseball.

In 2014, his second straight season as an All-Star, Holland converted 46 of his 48 save opportunities during the season, and excelled as the team's shutdown closer as Kansas City made it all the way to the World Series.

He was shut down late in September of 2015 with the ulnar collateral ligament tear that would require surgery, and was unable to pitch while the Royals went on to win their first World Series title since 1985.

As a free agent this offseason, Holland says the Rockies batting lineup is what made the organization so appealing.

"You know, signing here, you won't have to face them," Holland said. "The roster itself here is very good."

Holland says he feels healthy, and "fully anticipates" being ready to pitch by the start of spring training.

