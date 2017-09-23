Rockies can't muster a run in 5-0 loss to Padres

Charlie Blackmon #19 of the Colorado Rockies walks back to the dugout after striking out during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images) (Photo: Denis Poroy, 2017 Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Jhoulys Chacin took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and the San Diego Padres beat Colorado 5-0 on Saturday night, cutting the Rockies' lead for the NL's second wild card to one game over Milwaukee.

The Rockies entered Saturday's games leading St. Louis by 1 1/2 games and Milwaukee by two. Milwaukee beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 in 10 innings and the Cardinals lost 11-6 at Pittsburgh. The Rockies were shut out for the third time in four games and have lost five of six.

Chacin and four relievers combined on a five-hitter.

Chacin (13-10) kept the Rockies hitless until DJ LeMahieu hit a sinking liner that diving center fielder Manuel Margot trapped with two outs in the sixth. Chacin walked the bases loaded before getting Gerardo Parra to fly out.

That was it for Chacin, who struck out six and walked three.

© 2017 KUSA-TV