Rockies clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2009

Sep 29, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies left fielder Ian Desmond and center fielder Charlie Blackmon and right fielder Carlos Gonzalez celebrate the win over the Dodgers at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

KUSA - People will call this anticlimactic. But, there's nothing anticlimactic about a playoff berth.

After the Brewers blew a 6-0 lead and lost to the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday afternoon, the Colorado Rockies are now going to the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

They will take on the Diamondbacks in Arizona Wednesday night, Oct. 4 in a one-game National League Wild Card playoff.

If they beat the D-Backs, the Rockies will advance to the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers later in the week.

Another team's loss may not be as exciting as a win to clinch a playoff spot, but the Rocks took care of business Friday night with a convincing 9-1 win over LA to put themselves in a great position over the weekend.

The result of that win--and a great start to the season--helped the club get to 87 wins coming into Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

It doesn't matter how a team clinches. It doesn't matter if it's exciting. What matters is that the Colorado Rockies are going to the postseason for just the fourth time in franchise history.

© 2017 KUSA-TV