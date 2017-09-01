Rockies fall to Arizona as lead for final Wild Card spot continues to shrink

Sep 1, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; David Peralta (6) slides safely across home plate ahead of the throw to Colorado Rockies catcher Jonathan Lucroy (21) in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

DENVER (AP) - Taijuan Walker struck out a career-high 10, Daniel Descalso homered and the surging Arizona Diamondbacks started a key weekend series with a 9-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

The Diamondbacks won their eighth straight and increased their lead to 4 1/2 games over the Rockies for the first NL wild-card spot. Milwaukee beat Washington on Friday to pull within 1 1/2 games of Colorado for the second wild card.

The Rockies fanned 12 times in losing for the third time in four games.

Walker (8-7) lasted only five innings due to a high pitch count, but he made big pitches when it counted. He struck out Carlos Gonzalez on a 77 mph curveball to end the first inning with the bases loaded and got Mark Reynolds looking with two on in the second.

