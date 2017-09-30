Rockies fall to Dodgers 5-3, but clinch playoff berth

Russell Lansford - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Russell Lansford - USA TODAY Sports)

DENVER (AP) - The Los Angeles Dodgers secured home-field advantage throughout the playoffs Saturday by beating Colorado 5-3 on a night when the Rockies clinched their first postseason appearance since 2009.

It was also the Dodgers' 103rd win of the season, the most since the team moved to Los Angeles. At 103-58, they're assured of the best record in baseball.

Healing from a sore knee, Chris Taylor drove in the go-ahead run with a ground out in the seventh after reliever Tyler Chatwood (8-15) hit both Yasiel Puig and Chase Utley to start the inning. Puig finished 2 for 2 with a homer, walk and four runs.

Carlos Gonzalez hit a solo homer off Clayton Kershaw for the Rockies, who officially wrapped up the second NL wild-card spot when St. Louis rallied to beat Milwaukee earlier in the day. Gonzalez is the only player remaining from the last time the Rockies were in the playoffs.

Dodgers reliever Brandon Morrow (6-0) picked up the win. On his 30th birthday, Kenley Jansen got the final four outs to earn his 41st save.

© 2017 KUSA-TV