Rockies finish 87-75 this season after 6-3 loss to Dodgers

API , KUSA 6:02 PM. MDT October 01, 2017

DENVER (AP) - Corey Seager had three hits to break out of a funk and the Los Angeles Dodgers headed into the postseason on a high note, holding off the playoff-bound Colorado Rockies 6-3 in the regular-season finale Sunday.
 
At 104-58, the Dodgers finished tied for the second-most wins in franchise history with the 1942 squad (104-50) in Brooklyn. The '53 team went 105-49.
 
Colorado wrapped up the regular season 87-75 for its best mark since 2009, which was the last time the team went to the postseason before clinching the second NL wild-card spot Saturday.
 
The Rockies travel to Arizona to face the Diamondbacks in a one-game playoff on Wednesday. The winner will meet Los Angeles in Game 1 of an NL Division Series on Friday at Dodger Stadium.
 

