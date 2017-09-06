Rockies give up 11 runs at Coors, fail to complete sweep against Giants

Sep 6, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Austin Slater (53) hits a two run single in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

DENVER (AP) - Joe Panik completed a torrid series with five more hits and Johnny Cueto threw five effective innings, helping the San Francisco Giants beat Colorado 11-3 on Wednesday night to snap a 10-game skid against the Rockies at Coors Field.

Panik wore out Rockies pitching by going 12 of 15 - setting a Giants record for most hits in a three-game series. Austin Slater and Gorkys Hernandez each added two-run singles as the Giants won in Denver for the first time in a year to the day.

Cueto (7-7) looked like his vintage self, allowing one run and striking out seven. It was his second start since coming back from blister issues and a strained flexor tendon that sidelined him for 45 games.

The Rockies finished their nine-game homestand at a lackluster 3-6. They're trying to hang on to the second NL wild-card spot, with Milwaukee and St. Louis on their heels.

Kyle Freeland (11-10) never found his groove in giving up five runs, three earned, over 3 1/3 innings.

