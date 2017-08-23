Rockies give up win after Hosmer walk-off home run, 6-4

Eric Hosmer #35 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates his game-winning three run home run in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium on August 23, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) (Photo: Ed Zurga, 2017 Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Eric Hosmer hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off former Kansas City teammate Greg Holland, lifting the Royals over the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Wednesday night.

Hosmer's 21st home run of the season was the first game-ending shot of his career.

Holland (2-5) fell to 0-4 with one save in four opportunities in his past six games, allowing 10 hits, three home runs and 12 runs over five innings. The former Royals closer issued a leadoff walk in the ninth, gave up a two-out single to Melky Cabrera and then was tagged by Hosmer on a 1-1 pitch.

Brandon Maurer (2-1) pitched the ninth.

Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado homered for the Rockies in a matchup of playoff contenders.

© 2017 KUSA-TV