Rockies iconic beer vendor 'Earthman' taking it day by day

He's a character, a charmer and self-proclaimed beer slinger for 30 years. You might have bought a beer or two from the guy only known as Earthman. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Sunday’s Rockies game against the Cardinals happened without one of the team's most recognizable faces in the stands: Brent "Captain Earthman" Doeden.

The team's iconic beer vendor had his 20-year career cut short last season by a brain tumor doctors discovered in September.

So instead of being at Sunday’s game, Captain Earthman was at home, enjoying a Memorial Day tradition for possibly last time.

“It’s about kicking off the summer,” said Doeden's wife Becky Scharfenberg of her family barbecue.

For 30 years, the family has held a barbecue and picnic the day before Memorial Day. It has two simple rules: no beer to anyone under 21, and once a guest, always a guest.

For Doeden, it meant encountering several faces he once knew, but now has trouble recognizing.

Born as Brent Doeden, he's spent half his life doling out brewskies, peanuts and crackerjacks at major sporting events and concerts around Denver. (Photo: KUSA)

“His short term memory is totally gone,” Scharfenberg said. “It's really hard to watch your partner not be the same person.”

When doctors first discovered the tumors in September, Doeden could form sentences, but would lose his train of thought.

It has progressed to the point where it’s now difficult for Doeden to form coherent sentences.

“We don't have conversations anymore,” Scharfenberg said. “We have ‘let's have Becky figure out what Brent's thinking’.”

After a trip to the emergency room, doctors revealed Earthman has an inoperable brain tumor. (Photo: KUSA)

Doeden still laughs, listens, and for the most part understands. But the illness has made difficult for not only him, but his family. It’s why Sunday’s barbecue was as much about celebrating Memorial Day as it was about celebrating Doeden, whose birthday is on Tuesday.

“That's just how our family is,” said Doeden's daughter Nicole Brix. “You know we come closer together the more and more stuff happens.”

Doctors and family say they are not sure how much longer Doeden has, but plan on taking it day by day.

Doeden still attends Rockies games from time to time.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for medical bills and trips the couple can take while he is still well enough -- http://bit.ly/2cXY89T

