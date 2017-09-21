Rockies lose 4th straight, get shut out 2nd night in a row in loss to San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Carlos Asuaje of the Padres reaches out to get the force out on Mark Reynolds of the Rockies during the 5th inning at PETCO Park on September 21, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images) (Photo: Denis Poroy, 2017 Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Colorado Rockies stumbled again as they try to protect their tenuous hold on the NL's second wild card, losing 3-0 Thursday night to a San Diego Padres team powered by veteran left-hander Clayton Richard and rookie slugger Christian Villanueva.

Richard (8-14) struck out eight in 7 1/3 scoreless innings a day after agreeing to a two-year contract extension through 2019, and Villanueva homered for the second straight game and drove in two runs.

It was the fourth straight loss and sixth in eight games for the Rockies. They kept their one-game lead over Milwaukee thanks to the Brewers' 5-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Colorado lefty Tyler Anderson (5-6) was pulled after 5 2/3 innings, having allowed three runs and six hits, with six strikeouts and a walk.

Brad Hand struck out the side in the ninth for his 20th save. He has 100 strikeouts this season.

