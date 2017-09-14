Rockies lose second straight in Arizona, finish road trip 6-2

Sep 14, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Bettis (35) exits the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Joe Camporeale)

PHOENIX (AP) - A.J. Pollock had four RBIs for the second straight day, J.D. Martinez homered for the 10th time in 11 games and the Arizona Diamondbacks extended their NL wild-card lead with a 7-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

Zack Godley (8-7) pitched eight sharp innings as Arizona opened a five-game edge over Colorado for the top wild-card spot with 15 games left. The Rockies lead Milwaukee and St. Louis by 2 1/2 games for the final wild-card slot.

Pollock drove in four runs in an 8-2 win over the Rockies on Wednesday and added three more with a double in Arizona's five-run first inning against Chad Bettis (1-3).

Martinez hit a solo homer off Chris Rusin in the third inning, his career-high 39th. He has 23 homers in the second half of the season and 10 in September, both team records.

Godley (8-7) struck out seven and allowed five hits.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

© 2017 Associated Press