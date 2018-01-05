Rockies Spring Training tickets go on sale Saturday

(Photo: Colorado Rockies)

KUSA - Break out the sunglasses, sunscreen and cracker jack: Spring Training is nearly here.

For those fans looking to make the pilgrimage to Arizona, tickets for Spring Training games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick go on sale Saturday, January 6 at 10 a.m.

The Rockies begin spring ball on Friday, February 23 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the club that eliminated the Rox from the playoffs.

The Rockies have 16 home games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick and 16 road games (3 of which will also be played at Salt River Fields when the Diamondbacks host).

Spring training concludes on Tuesday, March 27 with a game against Seattle.

Regular season play begins March 29 at Arizona's Chase Field. The Rockies' Coors Field opener is scheduled for Friday, April 6 against the Atlanta Braves.

Spring Training tickets will be available for purchase here.

