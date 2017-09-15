Rocktober Relived: Celebrating the magical Rockies' run 10 years later

Relive the Rockies' magical 2007 run every day on 9NEWS. (Photo: Getty Images)

KUSA - The Rockies entered play on Sept. 16, 2007 4.5 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final National League playoff spot.

What took place over the next month was the most magical stretch in franchise history.

The Rockies won 21 of 22 games, resulting in the team’s first and only World Series appearance.

In the coming weeks, we will relive the streak known now to Colorado fans simply as “Rocktober”.

9NEWS will look back, on a game-by-game basis, at the Rockies' 2007 run. You will also hear from the players that made it happen.

Every day had a story, so bookmark this page and follow along as we celebrate Rocktober 10 years later.

